Russia to limit Facebook access in response to media 'censorship'

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms FB.O Facebook in response to restrictions the U.S. social media giant has imposed on Russian media, accusing Facebook of "censorship".

It was not immediately clear what the restrictions would involve.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Polina Devitt;)

