Russia to keep U.S. investor Calvey under house arrest until January - TASS

Andrey Kuzmin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A court in Moscow ruled on Tuesday to keep U.S. investor Michael Calvey under house arrest facing charges of embezzlement until January 13, the TASS news agency reported.

Calvey and other executives at the Baring Vostok private equity group were detained in February. They deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of a bank.

