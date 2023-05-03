Russia to keep talking with UN before Black Sea grain deal deadline

Adds Ukraine, U.N. comments, paragraphs 7-11

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that it will keep talking to the United Nations about the future of a deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but would not do anything to harm its own interests.

Russia has threatened to quit the Black Sea export pact on May 18, but on a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the package deal: "The Russian side will continue contacts with both U.N. and other representatives, in the hope that the terms of the deal will be fulfilled after all."

He added: "Of course, Russia will not do anything further that will be contrary to its interests."

Russia has a list of demands it wants met for continuation of the Black Sea pact, which the U.N. said helps tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow's war in Ukraine. The deputy defence ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are due to meet in Istanbul on Friday to discuss the Black Sea deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Russia did not appear to be interested in extending the Black Sea agreement.

"I was informed that the Kremlin is looking into the proposal and that there would be a response to my proposal," Guterres told reporters during a visit to Nairobi on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Michelle Nihcols; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Grant McCool)

((michelle.nichols@tr.com; Twitter: @michellenichols))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.