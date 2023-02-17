Russia to keep current level of oil exports in March -Vedomosti

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

Adds detail, idle refining capacity plans

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian oil producers expect to maintain current volumes of crude oil exports, despite the Russian government's plan to cut oil output in March, the Vedomosti newspaper said on Friday, citing sources familiar with companies' plans.

It also said that Russia redirected some volumes of oil products to Latin America and North Africa.

Oil production will decrease due to a reduction of supplies to Russian refineries, which in turn will lead to a decline in the export of petroleum products, the newspaper said, as Russia plans to cut crude oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March.

At the same time, it is unlikely that the volume of crude oil exported abroad will fall significantly, the newspaper reported.

Citing a source familiar with the data, it also said Russian oil refining volumes already declined by 4% on January from December, to some 5.6 million bpd.

At the same time, the EU has introduced several exemptions to the way its price cap works.

It said in its guidance that the price cap no longer applied to Russian petroleum products when the blending operations in a third country "result in a tariff shift" or changes in the oil product type.

The newspaper said, citing a source, that Russia started to supply oil products to Latin America, including Brazil, and North Africa, including Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, which used the "blending" scheme in line with the EU exemptions.

Meanwhile, according to maintenance plans for Russian refineries, primary idle refining capacity is set to almost double in March to 947,000 tonnes from 493,000 in February, as more refineries undergo seasonal maintenance outages.

The rise in refining spare capacity is in line with usual seasonal patterns, helping to facilitate Russia's voluntary output cuts as local refineries will not need more oil to process.

The figures are set to rise further in April and May, to 3.108 million tonnes and 3.907 million tonnes respectively.

