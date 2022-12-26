Russia to increase oil exports by 7.5% in 2022 - TASS quotes Novak

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russia will increase oil exports by 7.5% to 242 million tonnes in 2022, TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Monday.

"According to preliminary data from the Energy Ministry, this year we will increase oil production by about 2% compared to 2021 to 535 million tonnes despite pressure on the industry. Exports will increase by 7.5% to 242 million tonnes," Novak said an interview.

