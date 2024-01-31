News & Insights

Russia to increase 2024 harvest area by 300,000 hectares

January 31, 2024 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Olga Popova for Reuters

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia will increase the area for the 2024 harvest by 300,000 hectares to 84.5 million hectares, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

Winter crops have been sown on 20 million hectares. As of December, 96% of crops were in a good or satisfactory condition. That is about the same as a year earlier.

Almost 56 million hectares have been allocated for spring crops, Patrushev added, while the rest of the sown area is under perennial fodder crops.

According to Patrushev, field work in southern regions and the North Caucasus is expected to begin in mid-February, weather permitting.

He also confirmed that, according to data so far, the 2023 Russian grain harvest was 147 million tons.

"Let me remind you that last year brought Russia its second (biggest) grain harvest in history. We are still waiting for the final statistics, but we predict that together with the new regions we will have 147 million tons of grain," the minister said.

"New regions" refers to parts of Ukraine that Russia has claimed as its own since launching what it calls its "special military operation" in 2022. Most countries at the United Nations have condemned the move as illegal.

Russia's grain harvest in 2022 was a record 157.7 million tons, including 104.2 million tons of wheat.

