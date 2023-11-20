Russia to host meeting on Gaza situation with Arab foreign ministers on Tuesday -RIA

Added context

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will host a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday of foreign ministers from members of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Gaza, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

The RIA report, citing a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, did not specify which countries would be attending the meeting in Moscow. No further details were immediately available.

Russia, which previously enjoyed close relations with Israel, has struck a cautiously pro-Palestinian position since the outbreak of war around Gaza, rebuking Israel for civilian casualties, and restating its long-standing support for a Palestinian state.

(Reporting by Reuters Writing by Felix Light Editing by Andrew Osborn and Gareth Jones)

