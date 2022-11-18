Russia to harvest smaller sunseeds crop than expected due to rains - analyst

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Friday it had reduced its forecast for Russia's sunflower seed crop this season due to rains.

Sovecon reduced the crop estimate by 900,000 tonnes to 16.1 million tonnes due to significant delay in harvesting in the central and Volga regions of the country.

"The harvesting of a noticeable part of the crop will be delayed for months, and will not end until after the winter. This will lead to a serious reduction in yields and [crop] losses," Sovecon said in a note.

As of Nov. 10, Russian farmers had produced 11.6 million tonnes of sunseeds from 6.4 million hectares compared with 15.1 million tonnes from 9.5 million hectares around the same date a year ago.

The harvesting of the current sunseeds crop is lagging badly. Only 64% of the area has been harvested so far, whereas typically it is above 90% at this time of the season.

The last time such a low harvesting pace was recorded was in 2017, when 15% of the fields were left unharvested, Sovecon said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Mark Potter)

