Russia to harvest record wheat crop in 2022 -Sovecon

April 21 (Reuters) - Russia is on course for a record 2022 wheat crop of 87.4 million tonnes, Russian consultancy Sovecon said on Thursday, raising its previous forecast of 86.5 million tonnes.

The forecast for Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters along with the European Union, was raised due to excellent crop conditions and good availability of crop nutrients, Sovecon added.

"The weather has been friendly for winter wheat in recent months, leading to below-average winter kill. This factor fully offsets a substantial 5% decrease in the area planted last autumn," Andrey Sizov, the head of Sovecon, said in a statement.

Plants in Russia's key wheat producing regions - the south and Central Black Earth - "look very good," he added. Russia harvested 76.0 million tonnes of wheat in 2021.

Sovecon estimates Russia's wheat exports in the July-June 2022/23 marketing season at 41.0 million tonnes compared to 33.9 million tonnes in the current season.

The forecast suggests that there will be no Western sanctions directly targeting food exports from Russia and no substantial escalation of the military activity in the Black Sea region.

"Another factor that is likely to influence exports is government regulation," Sovecon said. It expects the Russian government to set grain export quotas again in the second half of the 2022/23 season and their size to be close to export potential.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

