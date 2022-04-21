Russia to harvest record wheat crop in 2022 -Sovecon

April 21 (Reuters) - Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said on Thursday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to a record-high 87.4 million tonnes from a previously expected 86.5 million tonnes.

The forecast was raised due to excellent crop conditions and good availability of fertiliser, Sovecon added in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters)

