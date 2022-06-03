Russia to get $6.35 bln in extra oil and gas revenues in June-finance ministry

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Friday said it expects to receive 393 billion roubles ($6.35 billion) in additional oil and gas revenues this month.

The Russian budget is set to record total additional receipts of 656.6 billion roubles in May-June thanks to higher-than-expected oil prices, it said in a statement.

Due to the temporary suspension of certain provisions of the budget rule, the ministry does not plan to conduct market forex operations this year, it said.

($1 = 61.9000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

