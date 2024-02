MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia intends to fulfil its OPEC+ quota in February despite a decline in oil refining, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, as quoted by Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

