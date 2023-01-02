LIN

Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax

Credit: REUTERS/Lukas Barth

January 02, 2023 — 06:10 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

The order, which prevents Linde from selling the assets, was made on the request of RusKhimAlyans, Interfax added.

($1 = 71.7830 roubles)

