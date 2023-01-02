Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax

MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

The order, which prevents Linde from selling the assets, was made on the request of RusKhimAlyans, Interfax added.

($1 = 71.7830 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.