US Markets
FB

Russia to force Facebook, Twitter to open databases on Russian territory by July -Ifax

Contributor
Anastasia Teterevleva Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook, Twitter and other social networks must have databases of Russian users on Russian territory by July 1, the Interfax news agency cited communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.O, Twitter TWTR.N and other social networks must have databases of Russian users on Russian territory by July 1, the Interfax news agency cited communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

Russia is considering legislation that would force foreign technology companies to open offices in Russia or face penalties such as advertising bans, as part of Moscow's wider efforts to exert greater control over Big Tech.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB TWTR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular