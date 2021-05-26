Russia to force Facebook, Twitter to open databases on Russian territory by July -Ifax

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.O, Twitter TWTR.N and other social networks must have databases of Russian users on Russian territory by July 1, the Interfax news agency cited communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

Russia is considering legislation that would force foreign technology companies to open offices in Russia or face penalties such as advertising bans, as part of Moscow's wider efforts to exert greater control over Big Tech.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)

