Commodities

Russia to finalise 2020-2022 privatisation goals on Dec. 19 -source

Contributor
Darya Korsunskaya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Russia will take a step forward with its long-awaited privatisation programme next week when it finalises a list of companies it hopes to sell in 2020-2022, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia will take a step forward with its long-awaited privatisation programme next week when it finalises a list of companies it hopes to sell in 2020-2022, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Russia has been trying to sell some of these companies for years but has delayed the process, blaming either unfavourable market conditions or a lack of readiness by the companies themmselves.

The list, to be finalised on Dec. 19, includes oil pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM, railway operator Russian Railways, Aeroflot AFLT.MM airline, grid company Rosseti RSTI.MM, power firm RusHydro HYDR.MM, United Grain Company and shipping group Sovcomflot, the source said.

Russia's finance ministry declined to comment on the specifics.

"Privatisation is seen as a structural measure to reduce the share of government involvement in the economy, aimed at improving the efficiency of company management," the ministry said in a statement.

In recent years, the government has managed to reduce its stake in VTB bank VTBR.MM, Alrosa ALRS.MM diamond miner and some other smaller companies but has fallen short of its initial plan.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com; +74957751242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular