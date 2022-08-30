Russia to extend export tax for soybeans, ban on rapeseed exports
MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia plans to extend its export tax on soybeans for two years until Aug. 31, 2024 and a partial ban on rapeseed exports for six months until Feb. 1 next year, the economy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Exports of rapeseed will be allowed only from the Zabaikalsk region, which borders China, the ministry added.
The extension of the current export tax on soybeans - 20% but not less than $100 per tonne - will stimulate investment in domestic processing of the commodity, the ministry added.
