Russia to extend ban on sunflower seed exports at end-August -Interfax
May 27 (Reuters) - Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the first deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut.
Russia banned exports of sunflower seeds from April 1 to Aug. 31 to protect domestic supply for sunflower oil producers.
The ban "will not be removed until there is enough raw material to fulfil our processing capacity," Interfax quoted Lut as saying.
Ukraine and Russia are the world's largest sunflower oil producers, with India among major customers.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
