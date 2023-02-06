Russia to exempt some companies from mandatory FX sales - decree

Adds detail

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia will exempt some companies from having to sell their foreign currency revenues for roubles, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The decree, which enters into force straight away, applies to companies selling Russian goods to foreign buyers as part of inter-government agreements.

It did not name specific companies that would be affected. However, Russian energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom sell oil and gas respectively to China under such agreements.

Shortly after invading Ukraine last February, Russia introduced new rules requiring some export-focused companies to convert their forex revenues into roubles in a bid to curb the currency's decline.

Since then, the rouble has been boosted by demand from exporters, while there has been limited demand for dollars and euros from importers due to disrupted supply chains.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.