Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia will decide whether to increase its oil production based on the results of the first quarter of 2023, following the introduction of the European Union's embargo on Russian oil exports and a Western price cap, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russia's deputy finance minister.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

