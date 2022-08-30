Russia to cut oil, condensate output 2% m/m in Aug - Kommersant

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia is set to reduce oil and gas condensate production by 2% month on month in August, the Kommersant newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the data, as Gazprom GAZP.MM cuts output.

Production in Russia is set to fall to 1.445 million tonnes per day (10.59 million barrels per day) after rising every month since May, the paper added.

Russian oil production has proved resilient and has defied predictions of a steep decline following sweeping restrictions introduced by the West after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia has managed to boost sales of oil to Asia, notably to India and China.

Oil and gas condensate fell by 11.5% in April from March to just above 10 million bpd and had been on a recovery path since then. In July, it rose to 10.76 million bpd.

Kommersant said that Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM also accounted for the decline in production due to maintenance at the Prirazlomnoye platform, Russia's only Arctic offshore production facility.

Gazprom reduced its natural gas output as it curtailed exports to Europe amid wider political tensions with the West.

At the same time, it said Russian oil exports outside the former Soviet Union have risen by almost 2% to 672,000 tonnes per day.

Oil loadings from Russia's western ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk are set to rise to 8.8 million tonnes in September from 8.74 million tonnes in August, according to export data obtained by two trading sources.

On a daily basis, loadings will rise 4%, Reuters calculations showed.

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday that Russia's oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine but Moscow will find it increasingly difficult to uphold production as Western sanctions begin to bite.

