Russia to cut gas output by 30 bcm this year - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 21, 2023 — 04:13 am EST

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia's natural gas output this year will be 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) less than in 2022, the TASS news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Tuesday.

Russia, whose traditional gas exports to Europe have plummeted due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, produced 673.8 bcm of gas last year.

Novak also reiterated that Russian oil output is seen at 527 million metric tons this year.

