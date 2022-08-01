Russia to consider buying metals to stockpile to support steelmakers

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia will consider purchasing metals to stockpile to support domestic steelmakers which have been hit by Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, trade minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in April called for structural changes in Russia's metals industry to counter Western sanctions he said were starving it of some components and restricting its ability to sell some goods abroad.

Speaking at a televised meeting with Putin and industry officials, Manturov said that exports of metals from Russia fell by 20% in the second quarter. He did not say whether he compared it with the first quarter of 2022 or with April-June, 2021.

The industry's plants are running at 80% of their capacity down from 93% as domestic demand has fallen as well, said Manturov, who was promoted to deputy prime minister by Putin's decree in July.

A relatively strong rouble and attempts to find new export markets by offering price discounts leave little profit margin for Russian steelmakers, he said, adding that the government should also consider reducing the fiscal burden on them.

Manturov did not disclose the amount of metals which Russia could buy from its producers, but said that the stockpiled metal could then be used to ease pressure on the domestic market in case of sharp price rises or for the rebuilding of infrastructure in the Donbas.

Russia sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then it has taken the Luhansk region, one of two provinces that comprise the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.