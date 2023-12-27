Russia to boost fertilizer output by 10% next year - industry group

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia is set to increase fertilizer output by 10% next year after a recovery which should bring production and exports back to 2021 levels, the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association said on Wednesday.

If capacity utilisation levels remain the same, the country will produce 64 million metric tons of fertilizer next year, up from 59 million tons this year, it said in a report.

Russian fertilizer exports encountered some problems after the West in 2022 imposed sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine, making it harder for international banks to process payments for Russian suppliers.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

