Russia to ban sunflower seed exports from Friday, farms ministry says

March 31 (Reuters) - Russia will ban exports of sunflower seeds starting on Friday and impose an export quota of 1.5 million tonnes of sunflower oil between April 15 and Aug. 31, the Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia has already taken steps to safeguard its food market in light of Western sanctions imposed over Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle)

