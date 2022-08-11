Russia to ban some imports of seeds from Europe and Canada

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia will ban imports of some seeds from several locations in Europe and Canada from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Thursday, citing non-compliance by suppliers with phytosanitary requirements as the reason.

Imports of tomato and carrot seeds will be banned from a nursery of Satimex Quedlinburg GmbH, in Germany, as well as seeds for corn from a nursery of Limagrain Europe, in France, tomato seeds from a nursery of Axia Vegetable Seeds, in the Netherlands, and seeds for soybeans from a nursery of Semences Prograin Inc, in Canada, Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has long aimed to become less dependent on imported seeds for a number of crops but it still relies on foreign seeds for corn, some vegetables, sugar beet and sunflower.

Last week, Russia's agriculture ministry proposed that the government limits seed imports by setting up quotas, aiming to stimulate domestic production.

Reporting by Reuters

