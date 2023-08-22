Russia tells oil firms to find ways to reduce fuel price rises in agricultural regions

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry on Tuesday said it was recommending that oil companies find ways to curb wholesale fuel price rises in agricultural regions.

It said in a statement that some supply issues had arisen due to high congestion on railways in southern Russia during the tourism season.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.