Russia tells oil firms to find ways to reduce fuel price rises in agricultural regions

August 22, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry on Tuesday said it was recommending that oil companies find ways to curb wholesale fuel price rises in agricultural regions.

It said in a statement that some supply issues had arisen due to high congestion on railways in southern Russia during the tourism season.

