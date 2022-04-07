US Markets
Russia takes punitive measures against Google over YouTube 'fakes'

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday it was taking punitive measures against Google GOOGL.O, including a ban on advertising the platform and its information resources, for allegedly violating Russian law.

The Roskomnadzor watchdog accused YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally from using its platform, of becoming "one of the key platforms spreading fakes (fake images) about the course of (Russia's) special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation".

