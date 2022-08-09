Russia suspends oil exports via southern leg of Druzhba pipeline due to transit payment issues

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia suspended oil exports via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline from early August due to issues relating to transit fees, two sources familiar with the operations said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the payment from Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM to Ukraine's pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta did not go through.

Transneft confirmed the suspension of oil flows from Russia via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

