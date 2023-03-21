US Markets

Russia summons Canadian diplomat to protest "regime change" statement

March 21, 2023 — 06:30 am EDT

March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had protested to Canada's top diplomat in Moscow over comments by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly about "regime change" in Russia.

The ministry said it summoned Canadian charge d'affaires Brian Ebel on Monday and told him Joly's comments were unacceptable.

Canadian media quoted Joly as saying at a news conference on March 10: "We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts also on society and how much we're seeing potential regime change in Russia."

The Russian statement condemned the "Russophobic attack" and said it would have serious consequences for relations. Russia reserved the right to take "appropriate countermeasures" depending on Ottawa's further steps.

Canada, a member of NATO and the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies, has joined its Western allies in imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday it welcomed the International Criminal Court's move to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war.

