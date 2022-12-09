US Markets

Russia summons Canadian ambassador in tit-for-tat move

December 09, 2022 — 08:07 am EST

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had summoned Canada's ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Canada's ambassador, Alison LeClaire, had been told that Ottawa was "fomenting an atmosphere of Russophobia" with its hostile policy and statements about Russia's actions.

