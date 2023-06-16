Russia summons Australian envoy for terminating embassy lease

June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned the Australian ambassador after Canberra cancelled the lease of a land plot where a new Russian embassy complex was being built.

"The Russian side intends to use all necessary mechanisms to protect its interests, including possible retaliatory measures," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)

