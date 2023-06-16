News & Insights

Russia summons Australian envoy for terminating embassy lease

June 16, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned the Australian ambassador after Canberra cancelled the lease of a land plot where a new Russian embassy complex was being built.

"The Russian side intends to use all necessary mechanisms to protect its interests, including possible retaliatory measures," the ministry said.

