Russia strikes Kyiv again after weeks, Putin warns West on missile supplies

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Russia struck Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month, while President Vladimir Putin warned he would strike new targets in the country if western nations supplied Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

    * One hospitalised in Kyiv, no immediate reports of death
    * Putin warns U.S. against supplying Ukraine longer-range
missiles
    * Zelenskiy travels close to front-line near Sievierodonetsk
    * Ukrainian troops control half of Sievierodonetsk -Gaidai

    By Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk
    KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia struck Kyiv with missiles
for the first time in more than a month, while President
Vladimir Putin warned he would strike new targets in the country
if western nations supplied Ukraine with longer-range missiles.
    In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east where
Russia has concentrated its forces recently, Ukraine officials
said a counter-attack had retaken half of the city. [nL4N2XS051]
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that
he travelled to Lysychansk, south from Sievierodonetsk, and
Soledar. The trips were rare outings for him outside the capital
since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 and could be
the closest to the frontline yet. [nL1N2XS0G5]
    "What you all deserve is victory - that is the most
important thing. But not at any cost," Zelenskiy, wearing his
trademark khaki T-shirt, told Ukrainian troops in a video
released on Sunday night. [nL1N2XS0IM]
    Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk are in the Luhansk region and
Soledar is in the Donetsk region. Both regions make up the
Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland, which Russia claims it
is on a mission to "liberate".
    In the Kyiv attack, one person was hospitalised though there
were no immediate reports of deaths. Dark smoke could be seen
from many miles away after Russia's attack on two outlying
districts on Sunday. 
    Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works, while
Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European
countries to Ukraine.
    Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian railway, confirmed
four missiles had smashed into the Darnytsia rail car repair
facility in eastern Kyiv, but said there was no military
hardware at the site.
    The strike was a sudden reminder of war in Kyiv where normal
life has largely returned since Russian forces were driven from
its outskirts in March.
    The "missile strikes at Kyiv have only one goal - kill as
many as possible", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo
Podolyak said on Twitter. 
    Ukraine said Russia had carried out the Kyiv strike using
long-range air-launched missiles fired from heavy bombers as far
away as the Caspian Sea.
    Ukraine's nuclear power operator said a Russian cruise
missile had flown "critically low" over the country's second
largest nuclear power plant. [nL8N2XS02K]
    
    'CRACKING THEM LIKE NUTS'
    Sunday's attack was the first big strike on Kyiv since late
April, when a missile killed a journalist. 
    Russia has recently focused its destructive might on front
lines in the east and south, although occasionally it strikes
elsewhere in what it calls a campaign to degrade Ukraine's
military infrastructure and block Western arms shipments.
    Putin warned the West that Russia would strike new targets
if the United States started supplying Ukraine with longer-range
missiles, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday. [nL8N2XS04P]
    The United States said last week it would send new, advanced
medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine. 
    In an interview with Russian state television, Putin said
the rockets Washington had promised so far were comparable to
Soviet-era weapons Ukraine already had, Putin said.
    If Washington were to deliver longer-range rockets, "we will
strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting", he
said. He dismissed the impact of Western drones, saying Russia
had been "cracking them like nuts".
    Britain said it would supply Ukraine with multiple-launch
rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles)
away. [nL8N2XS0FP]
    
    SIEVIERODONETSK
    On the war front, Ukrainian forces are in control of half of
Sievierodonetsk and continuing to push the Russians back, said
Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province.
    "They will simply try to level everything. They have no
other tactics," Gaidai said of the Russians.
    The claims could not be independently verified. Both sides
say they have inflicted huge casualties in Sievierodonetsk.
    Gaidai said evacuations resumed from the Ukrainian-held part
of Luhansk province on Sunday, and 98 people had escaped.
    A Russian state media journalist on Sunday said Russian
Major General Roman Kutuzov had been killed in eastern Ukraine,
adding to the string of high-ranking military casualties
sustained by Moscow. [nL8N2XS0GZ]
    Ukraine's military reported that its forces repelled seven
attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Sunday, destroying
four tanks and shooting down a combat helicopter.
    In Donetsk, Russian forces have been advancing in territory
north of the Siverskiy Donets river, in advance of what Ukraine
anticipates could be a push on the major city of Sloviansk.
    In a Sunday address in Rome, Pope Francis called the war
"the negation of God's dream".

 (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Pavel Polityuk, Lidia Kelly and
Ronald Popeski, Writing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Michael
Perry)

