Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia started fuel exports to Iran via rail this year for the first time to diversify its oil products supplies after traditional buyers shunned the trade with Moscow, according to three industry sources and exports data.

Russia and Iran, both under western sanctions, are forging closer ties in order to support their economies and to undermine Western sanctions which both Moscow and Tehran cast as unjustified.

