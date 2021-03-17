US Markets

Russia sovereign bonds drop after Biden vows Putin will pay price for election meddling

Karin Strohecker Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russian dollar-denominated and local sovereign bonds came under pressure on Wednesday after U.S. President Joe Biden said President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" for election interference.

Dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve with the longer-dated bonds such as the 2042 RU076747385= and 2047 RU000A0JXU14= issues losing some 1.6 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

The yield on the local 10-year bonds RU10YT=RR rose to 6.88%, the highest level since April 2020, when markets were roiled by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russian oil price spat.

