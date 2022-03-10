Russia situation unlikely to threaten Renault's recovery -chairman

Adds quote

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - The current crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unlikely to threaten the recovery of French carmaker Renault RENA.PA, its chairman said on Thursday.

"The recovery of Renault is on the right track and its long-term strategy goes well beyond the current situation in Russia," Jean-Dominique Senard told Reuters on the sideline of a conference in Paris.

Renault, which returned to profit in 2021 after two years of losses, is among Western companies most exposed to Russia, where it makes 8% of its core earnings, according to Citibank.

