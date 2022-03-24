Russia simplifies sugar import permit procedures after demand rush

March 24 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has simplified procedures for obtaining permits for white sugar imports after a jump in domestic demand, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Many Russians have rushed to buy sugar and other staples after Western sanctions imposed on Russia for what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine sent food prices higher in March. The authorities have repeatedly told people there is no need to stockpile food products.

The agriculture ministry will require fewer documents from companies willing to import white sugar to Russia, it said on Thursday.

Russia has banned sugar exports until Aug. 31 and set a duty-free quota for imports of 300,000 tonnes of sugar and raw sugar as part of measures it hopes will ease domestic food inflation.

Those measures, along with a planned increase in the country's 2022 sugar beet sowing area to 1.1 million hectares, will increase domestic supply, officials said this month.

A vessel with 44,000 tonnes of raw sugar has already arrived in Russia as part of the duty-free quota and the product will be delivered to refineries soon, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

Russia is expected to produce more than 6 million tonnes of sugar this year and to increase sugar beet sowing area by 70,000 hectares, Russia's union of sugar producers told an online conference on Thursday. The country produced 5.9 million tonnes of the product in 2021.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

