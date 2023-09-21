Russia shortens list of countries whose banks can trade on its FX market

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia approved a shortened list of countries whose banks can trade on its foreign exchange and derivatives markets, government filings showed on Thursday, at a time when Russian authorities are seeking to reduce pressure on the rouble from capital outflows.

The rouble tumbled to a near 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar in August, but has struggled to significantly strengthen in spite of successive interest rate hikes to 13%. Authorities are discussing reintroducing currency control measures to buttress the currency.

Since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has been working to expand "friendly" countries' access to its financial infrastructure, after Russia was largely frozen out of Western systems and currencies.

Russia considers countries that have imposed sanctions against it over what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine as "unfriendly".

The approved list included more than 30 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Vietnam.

But the likes of Argentina, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico and Moldova were taken off the list that was published in draft form in the summer.

"The decision is aimed at improving the efficiency of the mechanism of direct conversion of national currencies of friendly and neutral countries, and forming direct quotations to the rouble to meet the Russian economy's demand for settlements in the national currency," the government said.

Separately, Moscow Exchange, Russia's largest bourse said FX transaction opportunities would be widened from Sept. 25, with transactions for the dirham-rouble currency pair being added, with settlements in roubles.

Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev on Wednesday said Russia was partly a "hostage" to its own policy of promoting the use of roubles in international settlements.

