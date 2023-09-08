News & Insights

US Markets

Russia ships first oil cargo to Brazil as it seeks to diversify buyers

Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

September 08, 2023 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia is shipping its first crude oil cargo to Brazil, as it seeks to diversify its list of buyers, which has been drastically limited by U.S. and EU sanctions, LSEG data showed and traders said.

Russia has been heavily relying on India and China as main buyers of its crude after European embargo and price cap policies were imposed in December last year after Russia's action in Ukraine that Moscow calls a special military operation.

Brazil is part of the BRICs alliance together with India and China which have been the most active buyers of Russian oil heavily discounted because of sanctions.

Unlike India and China, Brazil is a major oil producer and exporter, but it does occasionally import crude for domestic refining needs.

Russia's Lukoil is shipping 80,000 metric tons of its Varandey crude oil on the Stratos Aurora vessel from Murmansk port to the terminal of Madre de Deus port in Brazil, operated by Transpetro, a subsidiary of Petrobras, according to sources and shipping data.

Varandey Blend is a light sweet crude oil grade, as other Russian oil grades have mostly been shipped to India and China in recent months.

Lukoil, Petrobras and Brazil's Ministry of mines and energy did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

Information on the buyer of the cargo was not available.

(Reuters reporters in Moscow, Fabio Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro; editing by David Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.