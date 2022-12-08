US Markets

Russia shells eastern front line, Ukraine says as war aims appear to shift

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 08, 2022 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by Reuters 

      Fiercest fighting near towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka
    

      Russia-U.S. prisoner swap - basketball star for arms
    By Vladyslav Smilianets
       NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces
shelled the entire front line of Donetsk region in eastern
Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, part of what
appeared to be the Kremlin's scaled-back ambition to secure only
the bulk of lands it has claimed.
    The fiercest fighting was near the towns of Bakhmut and
Avdiivka, the region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a TV
interview. Artillery slammed into the town of Toretsk southwest
of Bakhmut, killing one civilian and damaging 12 buildings,
Kyrylenko said.
    He said "the entire front line is being shelled" and Russian
troops were also trying to advance near Lyman, which was
recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November, one of a number of
setbacks suffered by Russia since invading its neighbour in
February.
    In Bakhmut and other parts of the Donetsk region that
neighbours Luhansk province, Ukrainian forces countered with
barrages from rocket launchers, Reuters witnessed.
    Ukraine's military command said Russian artillery attacked
civilian infrastructure in the towns of Kupiansk and Zolochiv in
the northeastern region of Kharkiv, and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv
region. Ukrainian anti-aircraft units downed several of the
missiles trained on Kharkiv region on Thursday evening, governor
Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.
    Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
    U.S.-RUSSIA PRISONER SWAP
        In a reminder that, despite the hostilities, Russia
maintains lines of communication with the West, Washington said
Moscow had freed U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner in
return for the release of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
    The White House said the prisoner swap would not change its
commitment to the people of Ukraine. 
    The U.S. House of Representatives passed a defence bill on
Thursday that provides Ukraine at least $800 million in
additional security assistance next year.
    Separately, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian
court over a domestic dispute left Russia late on Thursday.
    In Rome, Pope Francis broke down and cried as he mentioned
the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer.
    "Immaculate Virgin, today I would have wanted to bring you
the thanks of the Ukrainian people (for peace)," he said before
being overwhelmed by emotion and having to stop.
    Francis, who was later able to continue speaking, has
mentioned Ukraine in nearly all his public appearances since the
invasion and has grown increasingly critical of Russia.
    WAR AIMS CHANGED?
    President Vladimir Putin has given conflicting statements on
the goals of the war but is now clear the aims include some
expansion of Russia's borders, in contrast with comments made at
the start of the "special military operation," when he said
Moscow's plans did not include the occupation of Ukrainian land.
    The Kremlin said on Thursday it was still set on securing at
least the bulk of the territories in east and south Ukraine that
Moscow has declared part of Russia, but appeared to give up on
seizing other territory in the west and northeast that Ukraine
has recaptured.
    Moscow proclaimed in October that it had annexed four
provinces - which it calls the "new territories" - shortly after
holding so-called referendums that were rejected as bogus and
illegal by Ukraine, the West and most countries at the United
Nations.
    While Moscow made clear it wanted to take full control of
Donetsk and Luhansk - two largely Russian-speaking regions
collectively known as the Donbas - it left unclear how much of
Zaporizhzhia and Kherson it was annexing.
        Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his troops
will eventually drive Russia from all the captured territory,
including the Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 that
sits between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
    KHERSON MINED
    In the settlement of Posad-Pokrovske in the southern region
of Kherson, retaken by Ukraine, some villagers have returned to
homes damaged or reduced to rubble by Russian shells, set in a
landscape of downed utility poles and spent munitions.
    Zelenskiy in his Thursday night video address paid tribute
to four policemen killed by landmines in Kherson province.
    "This is perhaps even fiercer and more devious than missile
terror," said Zelenksiy, whose country has faced barrages of
Russian missile and drone strikes. "For there is no system
against mines that could destroy at least part of the threat as
our anti-aircraft systems do."
    He accused Russian forces of deliberately leaving behind
buried landmines, tripwire mines, mined buildings, cars and
infrastructure in places they abandoned under Ukrainian military
pressure.
        On Thursday, Russian naval forces shot down a Ukrainian
drone over the Black Sea, according to the Russian-installed
governor of Sevastopol, an important port and the largest city
in Crimea. 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; writing by Grant McCool; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)
