MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Russian government published a decree on Thursday introducing quotas for the import of seeds from what it designates as "unfriendly" countries, to last until the end of the year.

Russia considers countries including the United States, Britain and the European Union as officially "unfriendly".

(Writing by Felix Light)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.