Russia sets grain export taxes for June 9-15

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 9-15, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The wheat export tax for the period will be at $29.40 a tonne, it said. For barley and maize the tax will be $39.60 and $50.00 a tonne respectively.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

