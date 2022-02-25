Russia set to resume westbound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline shortly - source

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM is set to resume gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Poland to Germany later on Friday amid high demand in Europe, especially from Italy, an industry source said.

Gazprom declined to comment. The pipeline has been working in reverse, flowing eastward to Poland, since late December.

The company has also ramped up its gas exports to Europe via Ukraine despite Russia's military attack on the country.

Capacity of 6.4 million kilowatt-hour per hour (kWh/h) has been allocated for Gazprom via the Kondratki transit point on the pipeline on Friday until Saturday morning, according to data from Polish system operator Gaz-System.

There is no guarantee that westbound deliveries will resume, however, as Gazprom also booked capacity in early February but did not use it.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.