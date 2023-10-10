News & Insights

Russia sends dozens of drones into Ukraine in latest air strike

October 10, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia launched 36 Iranian-made attack drones against southern Ukraine overnight, damaging infrastructure in the Odesa region, authorities said.

The strikes targeted the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Ukrainian military reported, adding that air defence systems destroyed 27 drones.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said unspecified "logistics infrastructure" had been struck but that no injuries were reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russian forces have carried out regular missile and drone strikes on infrastructure in southern Ukraine in recent weeks and months, targeting port facilities in particular.

Separately, the Kherson regional administration said Russia had struck the region 79 times with mortars, artillery and drones over the past day, wounding four people and damaging several buildings.

