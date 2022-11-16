Russia sells record daily volume of government bonds

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry sold a record volume of government debt in a single day on Wednesday, as Moscow steps up its borrowing activity while market conditions remain relatively favourable.

The finance ministry raised a total of 823 billion roubles ($13.7 billion) in regular weekly auctions for the government's rouble-denominated OFZ bonds - almost twice the previous daily record of 440 billion.

Russia is expected to post a budget deficit of 2% of GDP in 2023, as the fallout from Western sanctions and the costs of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine are set to continue weighing on the economy and sap the government's finances.

Moscow is typically opposed to running a government deficit with the finance ministry known to favour an orthodox, balanced-books approach to the country's spending. But a combination of higher outlays and weaker tax revenues have forced Russia to dip into its rainy day sovereign wealth fund and tap the domestic market for extra cash.

The finance ministry said the record placements demonstrated "investor confidence in the stability of the Russian economy and confidence in the macroeconomic policy being pursued by the government."

But analysts said the government was likely trying to raise as much as it could while market conditions allow.

"Things could get noticeably worse in the economy, the rouble is strong, and finally, more spending may be required. All this explains the desire to take the maximum from the market here and now," said Dmitry Polevoy, Investment Director at Locko Invest.

Igor Rapokhin, a senior strategist at SberCIB Investment Research, said: "Such a large placement will allow the finance ministry to minimise the use of funds from the National Welfare Fund this year, and create a margin of safety for next year."

A source at the finance ministry told Reuters they would like to start funding to cover next year's borrowing requirements as soon as possible.

"Many do not know what will happen next - will it be better or worse? At the moment the market is being driven not by financial metrics at all, but by geopolitics," the person, who asked to speak on condition of anonymity, said.

The finance ministry is aiming to borrow up to 3.5 trillion roubles in 2023.

The majority of the funds raised on Wednesday - some 750 billion roubles - were raised through sales of floating-rate bonds, dubbed "floaters", due to mature in 2033.

($1 = 60.09 roubles)

