Russia seizes Europe's biggest nuclear plant and blocks media websites

Published
Credit: REUTERS/ENERGOATOM

Russia blocked Facebook and some other websites on Friday and passed a law that gave Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism, spurring the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country.

    Moscow's attack on Ukraine, the biggest on a European state
since World War Two, has created over 1 million refugees, a
barrage of sanctions, an exodus of firms from Russia and fears
of a global economic hit and wider conflict in the West
unthought-of for decades.
    Fighting was raging in Ukraine as Russian troops besieged
and bombarded cities in the second week of an invasion that has
isolated Moscow, which says its attack is a "special operation"
to capture individuals it regards as dangerous nationalists. 
    Kyiv, in the path of a Russian armoured column that has been
stalled outside the Ukrainian capital for days, came under
renewed assault, with explosions audible from the city centre.
    The southeastern port city of Mariupol - a key prize for the
Russian forces - has been encircled and shelled. There is no
water, heat or electricity and it is running out of food after
five days under attack, according to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.
    "We are simply being destroyed," he said. 
    Putin's actions have drawn almost universal condemnation and
many countries have imposed heavy sanctions as the West balances
punishment with avoiding a widening of the conflict. 
    Fighting back in the information war, Russia's parliament
passed a law imposing a prison term of up to 15 years for
spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military. 
    "This law will force punishment - and very tough punishment
- on those who lied and made statements which discredited our
armed forces," the chairman of the Duma, Russia's lower house of
parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin said.
    Russia is blocking Facebook for restricting state-backed
channels and the websites of the BBC, Deutsche Welle and Voice
of America. 
    The BBC, Bloomberg News and other foreign media said they
would temporarily suspend the work of their journalists in
    A glut of global brands have halted operations or exited
completely while shipping and supply chain issues have made it
difficult to work in Russia. 
    French luxury fashion house Chanel said on Friday it is
halting all business in Russia while tech giant Microsoft is
suspending sales of its products and services. 
    Samsung Electronics said it was suspending shipments to
Russia and donating $6 million to support humanitarian efforts. 
        
    'DANGEROUS NEW ESCALATION' 
    As the battle between Russia and the West escalates on a
number of fronts, the United States has warned the conflict in
Ukraine is a threat to the rules-based order. 
    But at a meeting on Friday, NATO allies rejected Ukraine's
appeal for no-fly zones, saying they were increasing support but
that stepping in directly could make the situation worse.
    "We have a responsibility... to prevent this war from
escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more
dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human
suffering," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. 
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy slammed the summit
as "weak" and "confused." "It was clear that not everyone
considers the battle for Europe's freedom to be the number one
goal," he said.
    A humanitarian disaster is also unfolding, with more than
one million people seeking refuge in western Ukraine and in
neighbouring countries.
    An attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the
largest in Europe, about 140 miles (225 km) west of Mariupol,
brought the conflict to a perilous moment. 
    As shells hit the area, a training building caught fire -
triggering a spasm of alarm around the world before the blaze
was extinguished and officials said the facility was safe.
    The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda
Thomas-Greenfield, said the world had narrowly averted a nuclear
catastrophe.
    The attack reflected a "dangerous new escalation" in
Russia's invasion, she said during an emergency U.N. Security
Council meeting, warning that "imminent danger" persisted and
demanding assurances from Moscow that such an assault will not
happen again.
    An official at Energoatom, the Ukrainian state nuclear plant
operator, told Reuters fighting had ceased and radiation levels
were normal. But his organisation no longer had contact with the
plant's managers or control over its nuclear material, he said.
    International Atomic Energy Agency chief Raphael Grossi said
the plant was undamaged from what he believed was a Russian
projectile. Only one of its six reactors was working, at around
60% of capacity.
    Russia's defence ministry also said the plant was working
normally. It blamed the fire on an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs
and said its forces were in control.
    The plant and adjacent territory were now being guarded by
Russian troops, Moscow's envoy to the United Nations said.
        
    DEFENDING KYIV
    Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine and says its
aim is to disarm its neighbour, counter what it views as NATO
aggression and capture leaders it calls neo-Nazis. 
    Ukraine and its Western allies call that a baseless pretext
for a war to conquer a country of 44 million people.
    More EU sanctions were coming, potentially including a ban
on Russian-flagged ships in European ports and blocking imports
of steel, timber, aluminium or coal, said Irish Foreign Minister
Simon Coveney. 
    The United States is weighing cuts to imports of Russian oil
and ways to minimize the impact on global supplies and consumers
as lawmakers fast-track a bill that would ban Russian energy
    In Kyiv's Borshchahivka neighbourhood, the twisted engine of
a cruise missile lay in the street where it had apparently been
downed overnight by Ukrainian air defences.
    Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said an
advance had been halted on the southern port of Mykolayiv. If
captured, the city of 500,000 people would be the biggest yet to
fall.
    Russian forces have made their biggest advances in the
south, where they captured their first sizeable Ukrainian city,
Kherson, this week. Bombing has worsened in recent days in the
northeast cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.
    Ukrainians have been fleeing west, many crowding into Lviv
near the Polish border.
    James Elder of the United Nations children's agency said
doctors in Lviv were preparing a system to identify children in
case of mass casualties.
    "A green dot means fine over here, a yellow dot means
critical support. They are learning a black dot means the child
won't make it," he said.

