Russia sees grain exports of up to 65 mln t in 2023-24 season

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Agriculture Ministry forecasts grain exports of up to 65 million tons in the 2023-2024 season, its minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

On Thursday Patrushev said that Russia's grain harvest in 2023 is seen at 140 million tonnes, including 93 million tons if wheat.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.