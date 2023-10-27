News & Insights

Russia sees grain exports of up to 65 mln t in 2023-24 season

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

October 27, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Agriculture Ministry forecasts grain exports of up to 65 million tons in the 2023-2024 season, its minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

On Thursday Patrushev said that Russia's grain harvest in 2023 is seen at 140 million tonnes, including 93 million tons if wheat.

