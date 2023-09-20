Russia sees grain export at 60 mln t in 2023/2024 season - IFX

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia will be able to export 60 million metric tonnes of grain in the 2023/2024 season, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

Russia has harvested more than 123 million tonnes of grain in 2023 out of a total of 130 million tonnes, according to the ministry's forecast.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.