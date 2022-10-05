Russia sees extra $5.2 bln in October revenue on higher oil prices

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it expects an additional 305.6 billion roubles ($5.2 billion) in budget revenue in October thanks to higher oil prices.

It said it did not plan to use extra budget revenue to buy foreign currency or gold on the market, as such purchases under the budget rule were suspended in early 2022.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov last week said Russia could resume FX purchases as early as this year as he announced a new-cut off price of $62-63 per barrel for the budget rule, that diverts excess oil revenues into its wealth fund when operational.

($1 = 58.9000 roubles)

