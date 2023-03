MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian oil production is expected to decrease in 2023 due to production cuts, energy minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday, according to Russian news agencies.

He added that Russian gas production will also continue to decline in 2023.

(Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

