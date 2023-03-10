Russia sees 5-6% damage rates among winter crops

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Around 5-6% of Russia's winter crops suffered damage over the cold season, Russia's Hydrometeorological Centre said on Friday.

Speaking at an agricultural conference, senior researcher Lidia Tarasova said she expected a "good or satisfactory condition of crops in most areas" of Russia.

Crop damage was most likely in the North Caucasus, the Volga region and Siberia, she added.

Damaged crops will account for around 1 million hectares of the sown area, Tarasova added.

Experts at the conference also said Russia could face a hotter-than-usual summer this year. But the Hydrometeorological Centre, a government agency, said soil moisture levels indicated Russia's agricultural industry would not face a repeat of 2010 when crops were devastated in a record-breaking heat wave.

The agency said it would present its next forecast on the condition of Russia's winter crops in April.

(Reporting by Olga Popova Editing by Gareth Jones)

